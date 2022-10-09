Governor holds up bill he just signed

Gov. Brad Little holds up HB 1 just after he signed it into law at 6:27 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 after a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature.

 State of Idaho

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far.

The rebate checks were approved during the Sept. 1 special session of the Idaho Legislature as part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes and increase education funding.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

