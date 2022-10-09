Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far.
The rebate checks were approved during the Sept. 1 special session of the Idaho Legislature as part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes and increase education funding.
“By Thanksgiving, almost everybody that didn’t file late or have a complication or get flagged should be done,” Little said in a telephone interview.
Little said by the end of next week he hopes Idaho State Tax Commission can finish sending out all rebates for everyone who filed tax returns on time and has direct deposit set up for refunds.
“All the direct deposits that don’t have any kind of flag on them should be done next week is my understating,” Little said.
In the days leading up to the Sept. 1 special session, Little and Republican legislative leaders touted how quickly they would be able to send $500 million in tax rebate checks to Idahoans.
Officials with the tax commission have begun processing the rebates and issued the first rebates Sept. 26, Idaho State Tax Commission public information officer Renee Eymann said Thursday.