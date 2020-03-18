Gov. Brad Little, at his coronavirus press conference in the state Capitol this morning, was asked about continuation of the legislative session. “I’ve had multiple conversations with legislative leadership. I think it’s their intent to get out of town today,” he said.
“I will not be an impediment in that process,” the governor said. “I am trying to process those bills as fast as possible. … We will process the bills as fast as they come here.” He said it’s “incumbent on the Legislature” to speed up that process.
Asked about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder’s statement in the Senate yesterday that the Senate GOP Caucus had decided the Senate would work until there’s a confirmed coronavirus case in the Capitol building, Little said, “We are separate branches of government, and I will speak for the executive branch, and the Legislature can speak for the legislative branch.”
Little said, “The situation with coronavirus is changing hourly in Idaho and elsewhere. Our focus remains the same: To slow the spread of coronavirus for two main reasons, first, to protect the elderly and health-compromised, and second to protect capacity in our healthcare system.”
He said, “I know this situation is very hard on a lot of Idahoans. I urge us all to think about each other right now. If your neighbor is part of a vulnerable population, ask them how you can help. If you know a healthcare or public safety worker who needs childcare or help taking care of things at home, reach out to them. … Please do not hoard groceries and household products. America’s supply chain is the strongest in the world. Grocery stores will stay open and will be continually stocked. Shop for your needs and no more. You are potentially harming your neighbors when you take more than you need.”
The governor called on Idahoans to follow the latest CDC guidelines, including avoiding gathering in groups of more than 10 people. The guidelines also call for not eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts, but to use drive-thru or pickup options. Little also recommends avoiding discretionary travel and shopping, and not visiting nursing homes, but finding other ways to reach out remotely to loved ones there.