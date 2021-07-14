On Wednesday afternoon, Idaho Governor Brad Little said Idaho State Police troopers will act as a "force multiplier" when they help Arizona State Police along the U.S.-Mexico border, KTVB-TV reports. "Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho and there is a direct tie to the border in Mexico," Little said.
He was joined by law enforcement leaders from around the state for a news conference at ISP headquarters to discuss recent issues with meth and fentanyl from Mexico coming into Idaho, and the role of five ISP troopers who are headed on a 21-day mission to Arizona to work in drug interdiction there. Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills said troopers will learn about new techniques and technologies used in the war on drugs along the U.S.-Mexico border. KTVB's full story is online here.