Gov. Brad Little has just announced, in an address live-streamed statewide, that he will veto both HB135aa and SB 1136aa, the bills that have passed both houses to limit the governor's emergency powers and give more power to the Legislature. Little called the bills "ill-conceived," and said they'd impair his ability to call out the National Guard to deal with emergencies, the state's ability to receive federal disaster aid and more.
“The entire legislative body, 105 individuals, would have to convene in Boise to extend an emergency declaration requested by Lewis County for months-long flooding — totally impractical and costly,” Little said.
“Idaho is a state that values the Constitution,” the governor declared. “These bills violate the Idaho Constitution on a number of fronts. The Idaho Constitution wisely prohibits the Legislature from performing executive duties. Declaring and responding to emergencies are core executive functions defined by the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, and rightly so.”
Little said every living former Idaho governor supports him in his move, and former Gov. Butch Otter joined Little for the announcement. Former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne also offered remote comments, and former Govs. Phil Batt and Jim Risch provided statements of support. Little vetoed SB 1136aa this afternoon; HB 135aa hasn't yet reached his desk.
In his veto letter to the Idaho Senate, the governor wrote, "I cannot in good conscience approve any bill that will impair the ability of the governor to protect Idaho and its people in future emergencies. Nor can I sign any bill that violates our constitutional commitment to the separation of powers. Like you, I swore an oath to faithfully discharge my duties and to uphold our Constitution."