Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday said breaching the lower Snake River dams, as proposed by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, would "have devastating impacts on Idahoans and vital segments of Idaho’s economy."
“My position on the lower Snake River Dams has not changed," Little said in a statement. "I remain unconvinced that breaching the dams is a silver bullet for salmon recovery."
Simpson, R-Idaho, is proposing a $33 billion to remove four dams, all in Washington, and invest in the affected industries and communities. The strategy has garnered polarized reactions, with opposition from other Northwest lawmakers, agricultural groups and elected officials in the Columbia River Basin, and praise from conservation and fishing groups, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Little said he has "immense respect" for Simpson and his work for the people of Idaho, but he disagrees on this issue.
