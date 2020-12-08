Gov. Brad Little issued this statement tonight on the mayhem surrounding the canceled Central District Health board meeting regarding a COVID-19 public health order: "The actions of protesters at the private residences of public officials is reprehensible. It is nothing more than a bullying tactic that seeks to silence. Our right to free speech should not be used to intimidate and scare others. There is no place for this behavior in Idaho. I urge calm among Idahoans so we can get through the pandemic together, stronger."
Noisy protesters targeted the homes of two CDH board members, as well as gathering by the hundreds, defying city and county mask and social distancing rules, outside the board's offices; the meeting was canceled within 15 minutes of its start over public safety concerns. At one board member's home, only the commissioner's 12-year-old son was home as the protesters noisily harangued the home and neighborhood with air horns, loud pounding, chalked graffiti and shouting.