Seventy-eight years ago on Wednesday – on Feb. 19, 1942 – President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, ordering 120,000 civilians of Japanese descent, two-thirds of them American citizens, to be imprisoned in incarceration camps, including the Minidoka or “Hunt” camp in Jerome County, Idaho. Today, Gov. Brad Little issued a formal proclamation declaring Wednesday to be “A Day of Remembrance” in Idaho, “to commemorate the anniversary of the internment and as a time to reflect on the need for tolerance, especially in times of national emergency and war.”
Little noted in his proclamation, that almost 10,000 people were imprisoned in the Minidoka camp, now the Minidoka National Historical Site; and nearly 1,000 Japanese-American men from the camp volunteered and fought in the U.S. Army in World War II, becoming part one of the U.S. military’s most highly decorated units. Many of those who were forcibly taken from their homes on the West Coast and imprisoned in Idaho eventually settled in the Boise Valley after the war.
“Japanese Americans in our communities have continued to contribute to our society and have distinguished themselves in all walks of life,” the governor’s proclamation said.
On Wednesday, there will be a special screening of the new National Park Service documentary “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp,” at the Idaho State Museum in Boise at 6 p.m. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with Minidoka survivors. Seating is limited; there’s more information online here.