The property tax freeze bill that’s now pending in the House “was moved to get everybody at the table and to have the discussion,” Gov. Brad Little said today as he addressed a reporter’s question about property tax legislation. “The Legislature, a lot of ‘em recognize that that’s not necessarily a problem everywhere. It’s a problem in areas where there’s explosive residential growth,” he said. “I think having the discussion is good. This goes back to my teacher pay issue: A lot of those property tax issues are because of all the supplemental levies being passed.”
Little, who gave his annual address to the Idaho Press Club today, said, “There are taxing districts where, whether it’s the commissioners or the city or whoever it is, have been very, very frugal about what they’ve done, and all of a sudden we’ve got a growth in economic activity. Why would you penalize them, that were conservative all along?”
“I remember the 1 Percent (Initiative) and what happened as a result of the 1 Percent,” he said. “We had a proliferation of taxing districts.”
“So you’ve got ambulance districts and you’ve got recreation districts and you’ve got sewer districts, because the city was capped. And when you do these things … you need to look at the unintended consequences of what will happen. ... Do we really want more taxing districts?” When Little was asked if he’d sign the tax freeze bill if it came to his desk, he responded, “I’d have to see it,” but added, “I do not believe that option will be available to me.”