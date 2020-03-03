When Gov. Brad Little gave his annual on-the-record address to the Idaho Press Club on Feb. 19, I asked him about talk among some legislators that the Legislature itself should have additional public records exemptions, and whether he supported that idea. “I have no idea what they’re talking about,” Little said. “I’m not familiar with it. I haven’t seen it.” Now, the House State Affairs Committee agenda for Wednesday morning shows this proposed bill: “Public Records, Legislature,” proposed by Rep. Megan Blanksma.
“Generally, my position is a great deal of sunshine and transparency in government is good,” the governor said on Feb. 19. “I think you’ll find that’s the position of my administration.”
He added that he hears complaints sometimes from stage agencies about receiving public records requests. “I’m saying, ‘Why don’t you just give it to ‘em?’” Little said. “That’s kind of where I come from. Because it costs the taxpayers if they go through all the intricacies of denying and then having to give it, it costs the state and the taxpayers money. And generally if they’re hiding something, it probably shouldn’t be hidden. That’s my feeling on it.”