Coronavirus image generic

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In order for schools to run smoothly this year, Gov. Brad Little says more Idahoans need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. Little didn’t take questions, but he spoke briefly at the beginning of a virtual press conference Tuesday with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. He encouraged people still in a wait-and-see mode regarding vaccinations to discuss the vaccine with a doctor.

The vaccine is safe and effective, the governor said, and can yield a less turbulent fall and winter compared to a year ago.

“Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine if our kids have a chance at a normal school year,” Little said. “One that is entirely in person without outbreaks and quarantines.”

Vaccines are only available to people aged 12 and older. So far, 46.1% of Idahoans 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Nationally, 58.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, Idaho reported 680 new COVID-19 infections and six new deaths.

You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments