In order for schools to run smoothly this year, Gov. Brad Little says more Idahoans need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. Little didn’t take questions, but he spoke briefly at the beginning of a virtual press conference Tuesday with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. He encouraged people still in a wait-and-see mode regarding vaccinations to discuss the vaccine with a doctor.
The vaccine is safe and effective, the governor said, and can yield a less turbulent fall and winter compared to a year ago.
“Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine if our kids have a chance at a normal school year,” Little said. “One that is entirely in person without outbreaks and quarantines.”
Vaccines are only available to people aged 12 and older. So far, 46.1% of Idahoans 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Nationally, 58.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, Idaho reported 680 new COVID-19 infections and six new deaths.
