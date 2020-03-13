Gov. Brad Little, at a press conference in his office this morning, announced he's signed an emergency declaration regarding coronavirus. Little said the declaration increases state access to critical supplies; activates Idaho's emergency operations plan, including funding; provides him flexibility in expediting contracts and supplies; and expedites the renewal process for certification for nurses, such as retirees returning to work. "Right now the focus is to make sure Idaho is as prepared as possible," the governor said, "and that is why I'm signing this emergency declaration."
Idaho still has had no positive tests for coronavirus, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said; more than 100 people have been tested. "It could be later today, we don't know, but we are continuing to test," she said.
Private labs began electronically reporting test results to the state Department of Health & Welfare yesterday, she said, in addition to the state lab's tests. "The system is working," she said.
Little said, "We must not be alarmed, but we must be cautious."
Hahn said recommendations are being issued to event planners to avoid risk. "We are not mandating anything at this time," she said. "Right now, these are recommendations."