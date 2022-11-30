Gov. Brad Little’s luncheon keynote address to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho today was a short one, just over seven minutes long. Little focused on the successes of his first four years and plans to stay the course – especially after Idaho voters on Nov. 8 gave a resounding nearly 80% vote of approval to the recently enacted special session legislation to cut taxes and boost education funding.
“In case anybody is wondering if the people of Idaho approve, they do,” Little told the crowd. “Four out of five Idahoans casting ballots earlier this month affirmed that fact. Idahoans’ priorities are our priorities.”
He noted that during the Sept. 1 single-day special session he called, lawmakers approved $500 million in one-time income tax rebates, which he said “provided relief from inflation;” approved another $150 million in ongoing personal and corporate income tax rate cuts; and designated an ongoing $410 million a year boost to state funding for education.
“And as we get ready to embark on the next four years and head into another legislative session, I want Idaho to know we’re not backing down now,” the governor said to applause. “We listened to that mandate that we got from the people, and we will continue down the path and continue to invest in our children.”
“That’s how we’re going to have a strong economy going forward,” Little said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.