Gov. Brad Little addresses ATI photo by Madison Hardy

Idaho Gov. Brad Little gives the luncheon keynote address to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference at the Boise Center, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 Office of the Governor

Gov. Brad Little’s luncheon keynote address to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho today was a short one, just over seven minutes long. Little focused on the successes of his first four years and plans to stay the course – especially after Idaho voters on Nov. 8 gave a resounding nearly 80% vote of approval to the recently enacted special session legislation to cut taxes and boost education funding.

“In case anybody is wondering if the people of Idaho approve, they do,” Little told the crowd. “Four out of five Idahoans casting ballots earlier this month affirmed that fact. Idahoans’ priorities are our priorities.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

