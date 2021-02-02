Gov. Brad Little has announced that he’s moving the state back from Stage 2 to Stage 3 of the “Idaho Rebounds” plan from COVID-19, easing an array of restrictions including permitting gatherings of up to 50 people. “When we moved back to Stage 2 in November, case counts were spiking and hospitals were bracing for the worst,” the governor said. “Today, thanks to our collective good efforts, those case counts are much lower and trending downward.”
He noted, “Virus activity and its impacts have been trending downward in Idaho throughout the months of December and January.” Hospitals are now operating “much more normally,” he said.
“Idaho remains open, but with some necessary limitations,” the governor said.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said, “The data is really pleasing to us. We have seen a dramatic drop in cases in the state.”
“In late December we were 23rd in the nation as far as our rate of cases,” she said. “We have dropped down to 40th. … We need to keep seeing those numbers go down, but that was also very welcome news.”
Hahn said, “People are wearing their masks, people are social distancing, I think people are really trying and it’s paying off.
New, more contagious strains of COVID-19 have been detected in nearby states, Little said, and Hahn said, “It is probably here – we haven’t detected it yet.”
The governor said, “Please continue to choose to wear masks. Contuine to keep a safe distance from others. Continue to get tested and stay home if you’re sick. … Choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We are doing a good job, Idaho. Let’s keep it up.”
Here are the new Stage 3 provisions:
Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines:
“Idaho remains open but with necessary limitations to protect lives, healthcare access, and the economy.
Gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people. This does not apply to political and religious expression, educational activities, and health care related events such as COVID-19 testing or vaccination events. It does not apply to youth sporting events, as long as organizers comply with spectator plans administered by the Idaho State Board of Education.
Face coverings are strongly recommended. Face coverings continue to be required for long-term care facilities.
Bars, restaurants, and nightclubs should continue to operate with seating only.