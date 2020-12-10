Idaho Gov. Brad Little, at a press conference today, warned of the perils of the state activating crisis standards of care – rationing of hospital care – as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, but said that point is approaching. “The vast majority of Idaho’s hospitals are being pushed to their limits,” the governor warned. “In multiple counties the wards are full.”
The governor noted that COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death for Idahoans this year, and the No. 1 cause in November. By now, he said, most Idahoans know someone who has contracted COVID-19, some becoming seriously ill and facing long-term health issues. “Sadly, more than 1,100 of our fellow Idahoans have died of this dangerous and highly contagious disease,” he said.
“My fellow Idahoans, we should all care about the situation in our hospitals right now,” he said. “When hospitals must cancel routine procedures due to the stresses within their walls,” all Idahoans can suffer, he said. “This is something our state has never had to do.”
Despite all the measures the state has taken, from expanding medical capacity and telehealth to aiding businesses, schools and long-term care facilities, he said, “Idaho will need to remain under a Stage 2 statewide public health order.”
The state Board of Health & Welfare is meeting tomorrow to enact a new rule laying out how the standards can be activated; a panel of experts and state officials finalized the standards in June.
“The goal of crisis standards of care is to save as many lives as possible,” Little said.
“If the state of Idaho must activate the Crisis Standards of Care, you or someone you love may be turned away from the hospital or given a lower standard of care because we simply may not have enough beds, critical care doctors, nurses, and technicians to handle the number of COVID-19 patients in need of care,” Little said. “Hospitals are telling us the need to activate Crisis Standards of Care will arrive in Idaho if individual Idahoans do not make the choice to reverse the trend in our rising COVID-19 cases.”
The governor said there are as many people telling him Idaho is doing too little as saying it’s doing too much. “Our individual choices can prevent the need to ration health care in the coming weeks and months," he said. "Please make the right choices.”
He urged Idahoans to wear masks, avoid gatherings, and maintain physical distance to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.