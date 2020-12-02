“Today we stand at a precipice,” Gov. Brad Little declared today, addressing the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference, with the COVID-19 pandemic surging in Idaho and hospitals filling up. “What we do in the coming weeks and months will determine whether we can continue our economic rebound, protect lives and keep our kids in school.”
Little touted Idaho’s economic successes, even as the pandemic has raged in the state. But he said all those successes are threatened right now.
“I ask for your support in helping to slow the spread of this dangerous virus in our communities,” the governor said. “We all need to wear masks in public, keep our distance from others not in our household, and we cannot relent in those efforts.”
The annual ATI conference traditionally is a warm-up for Idaho’s January legislative session, and is attended by numerous lawmakers, business people, local and state government officials and lobbyists from across the state. This year’s version on Wednesday was all-virtual, rather than the usual in-person convention attended by hundreds in downtown Boise.
“A surprising number of people still thinks COVID-19 is no more dangerous than the flu,” Little, the keynote speaker for the conference, told the group. “It is, especially in older folks.”
“Sadly in Idaho, we’ve lost today nearly 1,000 of our fellow Idahoans to COVID-19,” he said, “compared to a few dozen Idahoans who die from flu complications every year. Thousands of Idahoans of all ages have been hospitalized, and in fact, 40% of the people hospitalized because of COVID are in their 40s and 50s or younger.”
“COVID-19 has truly impacted our workforce in Idaho,” the governor declared. “We don’t want people sick and not able to work.”
He dropped some hints about what he’ll propose to state lawmakers when they convene for their annual session in January, saying his priorities remain increased investments in education and transportation. He also mentioned tax relief, conformity with federal tax changes, and continued investments in broadband and child care.
“I look forward to working with the Legislature to make the necessary investments and programs to help our schools address any gaps caused by the pandemic,” he said.
“Public schools are constitutionally mandated and our moral obligation,” Little said. “The benefits accrue to students, families, communities and our economy.”
He also praised the Associated Taxpayers for scheduling a session on transportation funding as part of its conference. “We must keep pace with the growth we’re experiencing, and additional investments in these critical areas are needed,” he said.
The governor noted that the state budget is in excellent shape, with current projections showing a record-setting $600 million surplus building up by the end of the fiscal year next July 1.
“Idaho’s economy is doing phenomenally well compared to other states,” he said, “and we hope that holds, if Idahoans can do the right thing, wear their masks, and limit that physical distancing and social gatherings.”
A longtime participant in ATI, Little noted that he’s been attending the group’s conferences for 40 years. He alluded to discussion by an earlier panel of tax experts about costs to Idaho’s state budget next year to conform with federal tax changes, which Idaho lawmakers generally do each year in a “conformity” bill.
“Idaho is in a unique situation, being one of the only states to be able to consider some form of both tax relief and IRS tax conformance,” the governor said.
He detailed how Idaho has used its share of federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds to aid businesses impacted by the pandemic; schools impacted by closures and the sudden need to broadly implement remote learning; local government impacts; one-time property tax relief; and expansions of everything from telehealth and broadband service to testing and contact tracing. He said an infusion of $200 million of the funds into Idaho’s unemployment trust fund will ensure that businesses don’t face a big tax increase next year.
Citing national comparisons posted by USA Facts, Little said, “We’re third-best in the least amount of jobs lost per COVID case. … Our businesses were the least impacted of all the states.”
“In large part, we have our businesses and the business community to thank for that,” he said. “Idaho’s businesses have demonstrated a great resiliency and agility during the pandemic, and have done a great job of protecting their workers and their patrons. However, our fight with COVID-19 is far from over. In all parts of the state, we are seeing increased community spread.”
“Too many health care workers are out sick, and too many COVID patients taking up hospital resources,” he said.
“Until we have a widely available COVID-19 vaccine, we will need to continue to focus our efforts on protecting our neighbors while still supporting our economy,” the governor said.
He noted that his vaccine advisory committee is “hard at work” on the state’s vaccine distribution plan, and the state expects to receive its first, limited supplies of vaccines in mid-December.
“I am hopeful and prayerful that in 150 to 180 days, life will be much more normal, with increased immunity and warmer days,” the governor said.
“Today, the leadership of your local school board, your public health boards, your commissioners, your mayors and city council members, all have very challenging jobs,” he said. “I encourage you to engage and support those leaders so we can continue our economic rebound, protect lives and keep our kids in school.”