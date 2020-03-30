In more evening news from the governor's office, Gov. Brad Little has vetoed HB 384, the wrongful conviction bill, which sought to, for the first time, have Idaho compensate those wrongfully convicted and imprisoned; it was inspired in part by the case of Christopher Tapp, the eastern Idaho man who served 20 years in prison for a murder committed by another. In his veto message, which is dated today but oddly says he vetoed it at 2:25 p.m. on March 19, Little wrote, "This bill has an admirable objective but establishes a flawed process to recompence the wrongfully convicted."
"I admire the intent of this bill and my office will work with the sponsors to hopefully rectify these issues to produce a bill that creates an acceptable process for quickly compensating the wrongfully convicted," Little wrote. His full veto letter is online here.