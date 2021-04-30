On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a Fox News graphic titled “Biden’s Climate Requirements." The graphic falsely claimed Biden’s climate plan would “cut 90% of red meat from diet,” allow Americans a maximum of “4 lbs per year” and “one burger per month.” “Not gonna happen in Texas!” Abbott tweeted.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little soon retweeted Abbott’s post adding, “Idahoans also have beef with this agenda and for dinner!”
A handful of other conservatives also posted the graphic to social media, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. But none of the graphic’s information was true; Biden's climate plan doesn't address diet. Twitter followers quickly pointed out its inaccuracy to Little, but his tweet remains up.
You can read Krutzig's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.