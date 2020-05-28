Idaho will enter Stage 3 of reopening its economy on Saturday, Gov. Brad Little announced today, allowing bars to reopen, and allowing public or private gatherings of up to 50 people if social distancing can be maintained. In a surprise announcement, Little also moved up move theaters to Stage 3, allowing them to reopen Saturday as well, as long as they can follow COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing.
“Our personal actions are the most effective way to manage the virus and get our economy roaring again,” Little said.
Stage 3 reopening also will lift a requirement that arrivals from out of state self-quarantine for 14 days; unless they are coming from an area with community spread.
"I am hopeful that we have passed the worst of COVID-19 in our state," Little said at a Statehouse news conference.