Asked Tuesday whether Idaho’s likely to have to raise taxes due to the revenue impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brad Little said no.
“We see numbers where we’re going to have less revenue,” Little said in response to a question on a statewide AARP call-in about coronavirus. “But I will tell you, I was on a call with one of the governors and they talked about a 35% reduction. We are not going to see that in Idaho.”
“Second thing, because of the prudence of my predecessors, we have a pretty good rainy-day fund,” the governor said, “and our other funds, whether it’s our endowment fund or our pension fund or our insurance fund, are in pretty good shape. A lot of the other states do not have that at all.”
“So I see no anticipation of increasing taxes,” Little said. “I’m reluctant to say never, but I don’t see any, I don’t see that that’s a probability.”
Little said just as Idaho “didn’t default to raising taxes like a lot of states did in 2009,” during the Great Recession, he expects the state to instead rely on prudent use of savings and conservative budgeting.
Idaho’s current major reserve fund balances combined come to an estimated $582 million as of the upcoming close of the current fiscal year June 30, according to legislative budget documents; that’s 14.7% of the state’s general fund revenue. And as soon as the next fiscal year starts July 1, another $30 million will be transferred into the Budget Stabilization Fund, the state’s main reserve fund; that’s on top of a $20 million transfer during the current year. Both were recommended by the governor and approved by the Legislature.