Idaho Gov. Brad Little this week proclaimed Dec. 9 to 13 to be Computer Science Education Week in Idaho, before coding alongside students at Garfield Elementary. The governor visited the Boise school during its Hour of Code celebration.
Hour of Code is a global movement the nonprofit Code.org founded in 2013 to offer one-hour introductions to computer science and the basics of coding, which has become its own form of literacy.
Schools and organizations are staging more than 300 Hour of Code events statewide this week, as part of 126,000 occurring worldwide in over 180 countries, according to the Idaho STEM Action Center.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.