Landen Jacobson, 30, pauses as he talks about the difficulty his family has faced operating a business just 500 feet from the Canadian border in Porthill, Idaho, on June 22, 2021. Border restrictions due to COVID-19 have cost the family business 95% of its customers.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little this week touted his call, along with two other governors and two Canadian province premiers, for “normal movement” to be restored across the U.S.-Canadian border. However, Little’s Tuesday news release, noting a letter he and the other governors and premiers sent on Friday, came after the Biden Administration announced that the U.S. would continue its restrictions on discretionary travel from Canada into the United States well into August, citing the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Canada announced on July 19 that it would allow fully vaccinated Americans to begin crossing into Canada for “non-essential travel” starting Aug. 9. Fully vaccinated travelers from other parts of the world will be allowed to enter Canada starting Sept. 7.
But the United States has continued to bar non-essential travel from Canada into the U.S., extending restrictions at least through Aug. 21. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated, and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead.”
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance recommending that mask-wearing resume in indoor public spaces for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated Americans in areas of the country with “substantial” or “high” transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Much of Idaho, including Ada and Canyon counties, falls into that category.
