Idaho Capitol dome blue sky file

The dome of the Idaho Capitol in Boise.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

Gov. Brad Little today announced he's appointed Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by the death of her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello. She will complete his term, which runs through the end of November.

A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years, according to a news release from the governor's office. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments