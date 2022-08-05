Gov. Brad Little today announced he's appointed Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by the death of her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello. She will complete his term, which runs through the end of November.
A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years, according to a news release from the governor's office. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.
“Once again, Teresa’s and my sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of Mark Nye – a loyal public servant whose leadership significantly impacted our state,” Little said. “I appreciate Eva stepping up to serve the people of District 29 and the State of Idaho.”
“Mark was a man of honor, a kind and loving person who represented Legislative District 29 with distinction,” Eva Nye said. “His absence in the Capitol will be felt by all the citizens of Idaho. I am honored to complete his term in the Idaho Legislature serving District 29.”
Prior to his death, Nye had announced his retirement from the Senate and wasn't seeking re-election.
