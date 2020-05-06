AARP call earlier

In this photo from an earlier AARP call-in, Lupe Wissel is at left, Gov. Brad Little center, and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen at right.

Gov. Brad Little spent Tuesday afternoon on a call with concerned business owners, parents and churchgoers across the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Ashley Miller. For the last two months, Little has participated in a statewide call with AARP to answer Idahoans’ questions about COVID-19. Idaho started Stage 1 of its reopening plan Friday. This included opening up most retailers, churches, and child care centers. Little last week also announced that Idaho will devote $300 million of its federal aid to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Tuesday’s call was filled with business owners across the state asking how they can access one of these grants of up to $10,000.

You can read Miller's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

