Gov. Brad Little spent Tuesday afternoon on a call with concerned business owners, parents and churchgoers across the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Ashley Miller. For the last two months, Little has participated in a statewide call with AARP to answer Idahoans’ questions about COVID-19. Idaho started Stage 1 of its reopening plan Friday. This included opening up most retailers, churches, and child care centers. Little last week also announced that Idaho will devote $300 million of its federal aid to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Tuesday’s call was filled with business owners across the state asking how they can access one of these grants of up to $10,000.
