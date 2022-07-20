Gov. Brad Little has announced two appointments to the Idaho Fish & Game Commission, reappointing Tim Murphy of McCall, representing the southwestern Idaho region; and appointing Jordan Cheirrett of Lava Hot Springs to the southeastern Idaho seat that’s open due to the retirement of Commissioner Lane Clezie.
Murphy, who recently served as the commission chairman, is the former director of the Bureau of Land Management Idaho state office and former director of fire and aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center.
He also chaired and was a board member of the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission and the Partners Advisory Council to the University of Idaho Rangeland Center, and served as vice president of the Idaho Environmental Forum.
Cheirrett, a life-long sportsman and Idaho native, is a small business owner in southeastern Idaho.
State law requires no more than four members of the seven-member Fish & Game Commission to be from the same political party. Murphy is unaffiliated, and Cheirrett is a registered Republican, as was Clezie, the commissioner he’s replacing.
All told, among the seven commissioners, that keeps the partisan split as-is, with one Democrat, four Republicans, and two unaffiliated commissioners, according to the governor’s office. The lone Democrat is the commission’s vice chairman, Don Ebert of Weippe, who represents the Clearwater region.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.