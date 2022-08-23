Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
The governor’s bill also would place an advisory measure on the November ballot to ask Idahoans if they agree with the moves, and it would effectively repeal Reclaim Idaho’s school funding initiative, should voters pass it in November. That’s accomplished by setting the new income tax law changes to take effect Jan. 3 – two days after the initiative would take effect on Jan. 1.
The moves would spend the majority of Idaho’s huge budget surplus, while still leaving at least a $200 million projected surplus each year for the next five years. “The state of Idaho’s responsible, prudent budgeting has resulted in a record-breaking fiscal surplus, which equips the state to take action now to mitigate the harmful impacts of inflation,” Little said in a formal proclamation calling lawmakers back to town.
The governor announced the move in a press conference with legislative leaders at an East Boise convenience store and gas station, where he noted the impact of inflation both on Idahoans and on the state’s education system. He also announced that he’s lined up bipartisan majorities in the Legislature to co-sponsor his single bill during the special session – ensuring that it can clear the tax committees and pass both houses.