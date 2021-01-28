Gov. Brad Little signed a new executive order today requiring speedier vaccinating and more reporting on the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state prepares to open vaccination to Idahoans over age 65 on Monday, a group that includes more than a quarter-million people.
"The limitations with the vaccine distribution reporting data continue to frustrate Idaho’s ability to understand the speed at which enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers are administering doses after receiving them," Little wrote in his executive order, which also included this new requirement: "All enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers are expected to administer doses within seven days of receipt."
Little, in a news conference broadcast statewide, said the additional information from health districts and providers on the number of doses received, given, and in inventory will be posted on the state's coronavirus website starting Feb. 8. The governor said the aim is to improve both transparency and speed in the rollout of the vaccine, though he warned Idahoans to be patient.
“I want to be clear – there is still a big gap between supply and demand at this point," Little said. "The senior population in Idaho includes more than 265,000 people. Idaho is receiving 24,000 first doses per week. Based on our current allocation, it could take nearly two months for eligible people to receive their first dose.”
The current Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines each require two doses, roughly three weeks apart. Other vaccines still are in the approval process, including one from Johnson & Johnson that would require just a single dose.
The governor said he is pressing the Biden Administration to send Idaho more vaccine doses, and he's hopeful that supplies will increase as production ramps up. Over the past 45 days, 89,340 Idahoans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare; that includes 19,024 who have received both doses.
Little and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen were asked about possible racial or ethnic disparities in vaccine distribution; Jeppesen said Idaho is prevented by state law from gathering that information from those being vaccinated. Little said he wants to remove all obstacles possible that stand between Idahoans and getting vaccinated.
