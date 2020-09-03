Gov. Brad Little announced today that the state will remain in Stage 4 of reopening for at least another two weeks, as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to run above metrics for moving out of the reopening plan's final stage. "I do not classify staying in Stage 4 as a failure. Statewide, our numbers and metrics are looking pretty good," Little said at a news conference at the state Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium. "In fact, even in many of the 'hot spots,' we are seeing encouraging trends. But that is not a reason to let our guard down. As we approach fall, the opportunity for community spread will increase and we need to ramp up our personal actions."
The governor encouraged Idahoans to continue preventive practices, including wearing a mask in public; avoiding large gatherings of people, especially indoors; keeping at least 6 feet of physical distance from others; washing hands and cleaning surfaces regularly; and staying home if sick.
He also urged Idahoans to get a flu shot, as the flu season approaches on top of the pandemic.