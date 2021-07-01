Gov. Brad Little announced today that he’s sending a team of five Idaho State Police troopers on a 21-day mission to assist Arizona State Police with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the nation’s southern border. The move will cost state taxpayers $53,391, the governor’s office announced, including $16,149 for travel and other costs and $37,242 in personnel costs.
“The crisis at the Unites States-Mexico border and the alarming bump in illegal drug activity are direct results of failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration that harm the people of Idaho,” Little said in a strongly worded press release Thursday, a day after he complained that Democratic President Joe Biden excluded Little and Montana’s GOP governor from a Wednesday briefing for eight western governors on the upcoming wildfire season.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “It certainly doesn’t seem to me like a very wise or justifiable use of taxpayer dollars. This is pretty outside of our reign, Idaho taxpayer dollars being used to address what is ostensibly a federal immigration situation when there have been no requests from the federal government. It frankly just smacks of political posturing.”
Rubel said she wished Idaho officials would focus more on collaborating with the federal government to serve Idahoans, “as opposed to seizing every opportunity to publicly undermine and attack the federal government. Because it’s frankly not surprising, when that has been the focus of our state government’s efforts, that we are not the first ones invited to the table to collaborate.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter June 15 to "fellow governors" in every state asking for extra manpower to help secure the border. Idaho joins four other Republican-led states – Florida, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska – in responding to the appeal from Arizona and Texas.