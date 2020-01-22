Gov. Brad Little this morning announced he's issued an executive order guaranteeing eight weeks of paid parental leave for state employees in the executive branch. That's a major change in policy for the state, which previously offered no paid parental leave other than use of existing sick leave or vacation time or the unpaid leave that a federal law guarantees to new parents or those adopting a child.
Little said the state has an aging workforce, and needs to attract the younger workers of the future. "This is going to make us a lot more competitive," he said.
The executive order covers only executive branch employees, because that's all the governor can do by executive order; to extend the new paid parental leave policy to the legislative or judicial branches would take legislation. Asked if he'll ask lawmakers to enact that, Little said, "I will let them see my incredibly insightful example and take notes."