Gov. Brad Little announced today that 40 Idaho cities or counties have opted in to participate in his plan to tap federal Cares Act coronavirus aid funds to offset public safety salary costs, on the condition that the cities or counties use their budget savings for one-time property tax relief for the coming year. Those participating include Boise and Meridian (but not Eagle or Kuna), Ada County (but not Canyon County), and Nampa (but not Caldwell).
The cities and counties had until last week to formally opt in to the program, which Little said will come to $124 million in aid; originally, up to $200 million had been approved for the program. He estimated that participating jurisdictions would see a 10- to 20% one-time reduction in property taxes this year.
The federal money will reimburse their public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period related to COVID-19, on the condition that the savings go to local property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bill. To participate, cities and counties also had to agree not to take the 3% increase in their property tax budgets next year that’s allowed by law, and not to use any “forgone” balance from past years in which the full 3% increase wasn’t taken. They’d still, however, be allowed to collect more property taxes from new construction or annexation. All types of property taxpayers, including both residential and commercial, would benefit from the tax relief
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges," Little said in a statement. "I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets."
He added, "As a fiscal conservative, I believe all federal funds – which are taxpayer funds – should be managed prudently and judiciously on behalf of all taxpayers. The Trump Administration has praised Idaho’s conservative approach to managing the federal relief funds, and I am committed to continuing to act as a responsible steward of scarce taxpayer resources.”
Idaho has 44 counties and more than 200 cities, though some of the cities are tiny. Here is the full list of cities and counties participating in the program:
Cities:
Bellevue
Boise
Buhl
Challis
Chubbuck
Coeur d’Alene
Garden City
Homedale
Horseshow Bend
Idaho City
Idaho Falls
Inkom
Jerome
Kimberly
Lewiston
McCall
Meridian
Nampa
Payette
Pocatello
Preston
Rathdrum
Rexburg
Rigby
Salmon
Sandpoint
Soda Springs
Sun Valley
Twin Falls
Weiser
Counties:
Ada
Adams
Bannock
Bingham
Bonneville
Boundary
Jefferson
Lincoln
Madison
Owyhee