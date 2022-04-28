The three GOP rivals for Idaho Secretary of State faced off again in a debate tonight – their second this week – differing on the secretary’s role with regard to voter turnout, election integrity and more. It was another lively exchange highlighting differences between the three hopefuls, state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene; state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
While both Moon and McGrane said voter education and encouraging Idahoans to vote would be high priorities should they be elected Secretary of State, Souza said, “I have a different look at that. I do not think that it is the Secretary of State’s or even the county clerk’s role to increase turnout for any one party or even turnout in general. That is the role of the partisan groups, the special interest groups, people who are very supportive of a candidate or a ballot measure. That’s what they are supposed to be doing.”
“What the role of the secretary is, is to make sure the election laws are enforced and they are clear, and they are understood by all the citizens,” Souza said, “and let the special interest groups bring out their voters.”
Increasing turnout has long been a major push for past Idaho secretaries of state, which has resulted in everything from billboards to public service announcements online videos to outreach to Idaho schools.
Moon said increasing turnout would be “huge in my priorities,” and her focus would be on “youth understanding how the process works.” She recounted past involvement in school outreach programs that educated high school students nearing voting age about civics and the voting process. “We need to get back to that, the education,” she said, “making that front and center in our students’ lives.”
McGrane said, “I would continue to do what I have been doing. … I agree with Rep. Moon in terms of education for voters, getting the information out.”
He said, “Most of you watching recently received a postcard in the mail informing you of the opportunity you have to vote in the May 17 election. I think that’s an important part of the process, whether it’s from the Secretary of State or whether it’s from thee county clerks, is to make sure voters are informed when they have the opportunity to vote, and give them the tools.”
He noted a project he’s worked on in Ada County “providing a tool not only to look up a voter’s polling location, but voters can go to our website and look up their specific ballot, so that they can make informed and educated decisions on who they’re voting for. … One of the things I’d love to see as Secretary of State is expansion of voter information to the public.”
McGrane pointed out that Idaho currently sends out voter information, including arguments for and against, for constitutional amendments that appear on the ballot, but not information about candidates appearing on the ballot. “Many of you watching have received guides in other states, and it’s one of the most common requests that we get in the clerk’s office,” he said. “So as Secretary of State, I would continue that education expansion of awareness for all registered voters in the state of Idaho.”
Idaho Press news partner KTVB has a full report online here, and you can also watch the full hour-long debate at the same link. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Shawn Keenan in November, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.