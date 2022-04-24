Idaho is facing a novel prospect in the GOP primary for governor this year: A sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time since 1938, along with a slew of other candidates in an eight-way race.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has run a flashy but chaotic campaign against Gov. Brad Little, with other active GOP challengers including Eagle businessman Ed Humphreys, who’s been campaigning full-time for a year; and Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
Coming at a time when the state’s dominant political party is deeply divided, the situation has some parallels to 1966, the last time an incumbent Idaho governor was defeated in a primary election — but also distinct differences.
Back then, it was a two-way race in the primary when then-Sandpoint state Sen. Don Samuelson defeated three-term GOP Gov. Bob Smylie, in the wake of divisions within the Idaho GOP over popular but unsuccessful 1964 presidential nominee Barry Goldwater.
“Lately, the norm has been seven-way races, which is a very significant advantage for the incumbent, and an almost hopeless hill to climb for the one or two significant challengers that might otherwise make an aggressive run at success,” said David Leroy, former Idaho attorney general and lieutenant governor and the GOP nominee for governor in 1986.
Political historian and author Marc Johnson, who was a top aide to longtime Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus, noted the historical parallels in a recent article, writing, “Much like Brad Little now, Smylie barely acknowledged in 1966 that he had an opponent. He touted the economy on his watch and pretended to be above the bitter controversy roiling the Republican Party.”
The print version does contain an error, however, in that it didn't acknowledge what happened in 1938. While I did research it, both consulting various sources and interviewing experts, all failed to turn up what happened that year, which was that Lt. Gov. Charles Gossett unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Barzilla Clark in the Democratic primary. Clark lost that primary to C. Ben Ross, who had preceded Clark as governor; Ross then lost the general election to Republican C.A. Bottolfsen.
It turns out that long-ago primary election outcomes in Idaho are not the most widely documented of historical events. Andy Brunelle, who has things like this on hand and an eye for detail, pointed out the error; Brunelle pointed me to the authoritative source, the late University of Idaho political scientist Boyd Martin's 1975 book, "Idaho voting trends: Party realignment and percentage of votes for candidates, parties, and elections, 1890-1974."
On page 156 of that lengthy and not exactly scintillating book is the breakdown of the 1938 primary results. (Oddly, Martin misspelled Clark's first name.) That year's Democratic primary for governor was a four-way race. Gossett, though not victorious there, went on to be elected governor in 1944, but resigned after serving less than a year in a scheme to allow his successor to appoint him to the U.S. Senate. In the next year's special election for the Senate seat, Gossett lost in the Democratic primary.