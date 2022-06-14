On a straight party-line vote, Idaho’s Legislative Council on Tuesday approved official pro and con arguments for a proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves into special session that included a statement Democrats on the panel strongly opposed.
The statement at issue offered an example, saying, “For example, in 2020, the Idaho Legislature wished to convene to consider COVID-19 matters and the expenditure of federal funding related to the pandemic but the Governor delayed convening the Legislature.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “I’m part of the Legislature. I did not wish to convene, nor did my constituents. … I think that’s just going down a path that is political instead of neutral.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, moved to approve the wording for the official arguments, and also to disregard other changes minority Democrats had proposed to the arguments against the measure, including matching the grammatical structure of the arguments against to those for the amendment, in the name of even-handedness. Wintrow had made that suggestion.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said he thought the added sentence “would be appropriate in campaign material, but I think that these statements are meant to just present the factual information.”
Arguments for and against a proposed constitutional amendment appear in an official voter pamphlet mailed out to voters by the Idaho Secretary of State, but not on the ballot itself.