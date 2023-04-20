Some progressives and conservatives alike are raising concerns about a new Idaho law from the recent 2023 legislative session that eliminates the state’s March presidential primary election, Idaho Capital Sun reporters Clark Corbin and Mia Maldonado write.
With little debate or vetting, the Idaho Legislature overwhelmingly passed House Bill 138, which was pushed by Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, as a way to consolidate elections and save the state about $2.7 million every four years.
Idaho had been conducting its presidential primary election on the second Tuesday in March. Manwaring and McGrane said their law was designed to eliminate the March presidential primary election and move it back to another state election day: the third Tuesday in May.
But some Republican and Democratic party officials in Idaho are now saying the new law eliminates the presidential primary election altogether in Idaho.
“The stated intent was to move the presidential primary to May but what ACTUALLY happened is the March presidential primary was stricken from the law but NOT added to the May primary,” Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan wrote in an April 12 editorial. “Even the definition of what ‘Presidential primary’ means was stricken from the law. Oops.
