Clouds hang over the Idaho State Capitol as rainy weather moved through the area in this March file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Some progressives and conservatives alike are raising concerns about a new Idaho law from the recent 2023 legislative session that eliminates the state’s March presidential primary election, Idaho Capital Sun reporters Clark Corbin and Mia Maldonado write. 

With little debate or vetting, the Idaho Legislature overwhelmingly passed House Bill 138, which was pushed by Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, as a way to consolidate elections and save the state about $2.7 million every four years.


