...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
In violation of its bylaws, the Bonneville County GOP Central Committee donated thousands in party funds to GOP primary candidates Janice McGeachin, Raul Labrador, Branden Durst, Dorothy Moon, Priscilla Giddings, and a handful of others running in contested GOP primaries, writes Post Register reporter Jakob Thorinigton.
The moves by the committee, which includes two current Idaho Freedom Foundation board members, drew the ire of other GOP campaigns; Chairman Mark Fuller said he received complaints from the campaigns of incumbent Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and GOP challenger Art Macomber after the panel donated the maximum $5,000 to Labrador's campaign for attorney general.
Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna sent a letter Tuesday to the committee informing committee members they had violated their by-laws, most notably one which states, “It shall be the policy of the committee to: (D) Take no position in favor of any Republican candidate engaged in a primary election contest.”
“The by-laws of the BCRCC clearly prohibit the county committee from supporting positions in favor of any Republican candidate engaged in a primary election contest. The BCRCC has, through its rules, clearly opted to NOT engage in the endorsement process during primary elections,” Luna wrote to the committee. “By unequally contributing in contested Republican primary races, the BCRCC took a position in favor of those candidates, thus violating the BCRCC by-laws.”
Luna suggested the committee either seek refunds of the donations, or donate equal amounts to all GOP candidates in those races; Fuller said the committee is mulling an appeal.
You can read Thorington's full story here online (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.