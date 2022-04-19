The three GOP candidates for Idaho attorney general faced off in a spirited debate on statewide television tonight, with incumbent Lawrence Wasden and challengers Raul Labrador and Art Macomber offering differing views of the role of the state’s chief legal officer.
“The most important thing that I have is the political experience,” said Labrador, a former four-term 1st District congressman, and before that an attorney and member of the Idaho House. “This job is not just a legal job, it’s a political job.” He said, “I would just be a lot more aggressive.”
Macomber decried both Wasden and Labrador as “insiders,” charging that Wasden, the state’s longest-serving attorney general, is “corrupted by 20 years of cozy relationships with the political insider class,” and Labrador, who lost to current Gov. Brad Little in the GOP primary for governor in 2018, is a “legislator turned lobbyist” and “establishment candidate” who “will provide lackluster job performance as he prepares for his 2026 gubernatorial bid.”
Wasden said, “The choice in this race is very clear. You can choose the Idaho way, or you can choose the D.C. Beltway. You can choose an attorney general that follows the law, or one that thinks he’s a congressional activist or a policy maker. I’m not running for Congress. I’m not running for A.G. so I can use it as a stepping stone to become the governor. … I call legal balls and strikes fairly and squarely. I don’t waste your time and trust by throwing you a curve ball. I don’t shade the truth just to score political points. Either it meets constitutional muster or it doesn’t.”
The full hour-long debate can be seen online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates, and I’ll have a full report in Thursday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.
Responding to questions from a panel of reporters, the candidates covered issues ranging from state Land Board positions to joining multistate lawsuits to relationships between the executive and legislative branches. Moderator Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Reports,” kept things on track, and the League of Women Voters of Idaho provided the volunteer timekeepers.
All three candidates appeared to enjoy themselves, with both Macomber and Labrador pronouncing it a “spirited debate” and Labrador calling it “fun.” Wasden had some of the debate’s most colorful pronouncements, dubbing some of his opponents’ allegations “hogwash” or “utter nonsense,” then citing specific Idaho statutes to refute them.
Macomber declared in his closing statement, “Vote Macomber or suffer the corrupt Boise elite for another four years.” Labrador said, “The reality is that Idaho needs a new attorney general.” Wasden said, “Abraham Lincoln said, ‘Put your feet in the right place and stand firm.’ That’s my promise to you, that’s what I’ve done and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”