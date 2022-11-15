...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
This 2008 file photo shows the Google logo on a chair at the company’s headquarters in in Mountain View, Calif.
Idaho will get nearly $5 million under the biggest multi-state privacy settlement in U.S. history, involving Google’s tracking and use of people’s location data without their knowledge or permission.
The full nationwide settlement comes to $391.5 billion.
“This settlement represents a significant win for consumer privacy,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement. “Companies must be held accountable when they fail to inform consumers regarding the collection of their private data.”
It’s the latest, and largest, of a dozen multistate legal settlements Idaho’s been part of just since Jan. 1, 2020, which netted the state’s Consumer Protection Fund anywhere from $13,000 to $1.6 million apiece before this one, and $9.2 million overall. That doesn’t count amounts paid directly to consumers as restitution. Companies paying the settlements range from Honda to Apple to Home Depot.