Google

This 2008 file photo shows the Google logo on a chair at the company’s headquarters in in Mountain View, Calif.

 AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

Idaho will get nearly $5 million under the biggest multi-state privacy settlement in U.S. history, involving Google’s tracking and use of people’s location data without their knowledge or permission.

The full nationwide settlement comes to $391.5 billion.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

