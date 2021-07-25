We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Construction cranes dot the downtown Boise skyline, Friday, July 23, 2021.
Two proposed high-rises in downtown Boise could alter the city's stretching skyline, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Meanwhile, another future tower — one that aims to be the state's third largest — is not downtown, but in Garden City, Ada County's second-smallest city.
Three different developers have proposed the high-rises. They each describe their formidable structure as "a landmark," "the first of its kind," "innovative" or "dynamic." But not everyone is sold by the lofty ballyhoo. Tall building opponents call them "eyesores" and complain of impeded views; they're bird-killers and heat-collectors, they argue.
