Two proposed high-rises in downtown Boise could alter the city's stretching skyline, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Meanwhile, another future tower — one that aims to be the state's third largest — is not downtown, but in Garden City, Ada County's second-smallest city.

Three different developers have proposed the high-rises. They each describe their formidable structure as "a landmark," "the first of its kind," "innovative" or "dynamic." But not everyone is sold by the lofty ballyhoo. Tall building opponents call them "eyesores" and complain of impeded views; they're bird-killers and heat-collectors, they argue.

