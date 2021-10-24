The first two major road projects funded under a new transportation bonding program approved by lawmakers this year should have major impacts on traffic in the congested and fast-growing Treasure Valley.
One would punch through State Highway 16 from its current dead end at Chinden Boulevard, or Highway 20/26, all the way south to connect to I-84, creating what will become the valley’s first north-south freeway. The other would pay for one of the final pieces of expanding 20/26 between Eagle Road and I-84 at Caldwell, taking it up to six lanes between Middleton Road and I-84. Both are set to start construction next summer.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to the governor, to the Legislature, for finding a way to make a significant investment in transportation,” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. “Transportation has been, through the city of Meridian surveys, our number one issue the residents have brought up out there.”
Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick called the Highway 16 extension “fantastic,” saying, “That’s going to allow people from Star or anywhere in the valley to get anywhere.” Once it’s completed, he said, “It’s going to take four to five minutes to get all the way across town to the interstate, vs. the 25, 35, 45 minutes it takes now, depending on the time of the day.”
Idaho Transportation Department says Highway 16 will become the Treasure Valley’s first north-south expressway, with at-grade intersections at Franklin Road, Ustick Road, Chinden and State Street. After an additional construction phase that will add elevated ramps, it’ll be a north-south freeway with interchanges replacing those signalized intersections.
“It will look and feel very similar to what I-84 is for east-west movement for the area,” said ITD spokesman Jake Melder. “So connecting it to I-84 is really going to be that critical linchpin of major connection points. … We know that there are people who need to do not only those east-west movements, but the north-south movement.”
Matt Stoll, executive director of COMPASS, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, said it’s long been clear that major transportation improvements were needed for the Treasure Valley to accommodate growth. “What we had anticipated 20 years ago is happening, unfortunately, what we had been warning about,” he said. “But the Legislature’s action this past session is going to help us moving forward.”
