Chip Shortage04.JPG

People shop for new and used cars at Kendall at the Idaho Center AutoMall in Nampa on Friday, June 11, 2021. Due to a worldwide shortage of computer chips, fewer new cars are available at dealerships such as Kendall.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Treasure Valley residents in the market for a car may have noticed fewer new models available on lots, writes idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. That’s because a global shortage of semiconductors is forcing manufacturers to keep mostly finished cars on factory floors.

“It is affecting all auto dealers, everywhere,” said Jim Addis, vice president and executive director of the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association, a trade organization.

An analysis by Goldman Sachs showed 169 different industries are affected by the microchip shortage, Yahoo!Finance reported. But automobile and personal computing manufacturers are especially vulnerable. Addis said, of those two industries, automakers are on the short end of the supply chain, with Asian markets, especially Taiwan — the epicenter of the shortage, caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as natural disasters — prioritizing smartphone and personal computer buyers.

You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

