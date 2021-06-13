Treasure Valley residents in the market for a car may have noticed fewer new models available on lots, writes idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. That’s because a global shortage of semiconductors is forcing manufacturers to keep mostly finished cars on factory floors.
“It is affecting all auto dealers, everywhere,” said Jim Addis, vice president and executive director of the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association, a trade organization.
An analysis by Goldman Sachs showed 169 different industries are affected by the microchip shortage, Yahoo!Finance reported. But automobile and personal computing manufacturers are especially vulnerable. Addis said, of those two industries, automakers are on the short end of the supply chain, with Asian markets, especially Taiwan — the epicenter of the shortage, caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as natural disasters — prioritizing smartphone and personal computer buyers.
