I was quite surprised to see an article I wrote that first appeared in the Idaho Press on March 13, 2020, run again today on page A13 of the paper. It was some weird glitch; the past is not repeating itself in eerie detail! Also, the photo accompanying the story, my photo showing then-Rep. Robert Anderst debating in favor of a bill in the House, was a sign that this was from last year, as Anderst is no longer in the Legislature.
We apologize for this error and it won't happen again! Meantime, there are plenty of other fights going on in the Idaho Legislature this year as it approaches its hoped-for adjournment date of March 26, though lawmakers may end up sticking around longer after a recess to deal with new COVID-19 relief funding...