Through her campaign, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, has issued a defiant response to the unanimous House Ethics Committee decision today to censure her and recommend she be stripped of one of her committee assignments, continuing to charge that her ethics issues are all a result of her facing House Speaker Scott Bedke in her run for lieutenant governor next year, though the ethics complaints against her were filed before either of the two entered the race.
It's currently a three-way race, also including former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d'Alene.
Giddings also disparages Bedke in her statement and repeats allegations about Idaho's ethics process that Ethics Committee members today branded as "bald-faced lies." Here is Giddings' full statement:
"Sadly, this committee is ignoring due process and acting in blatant conflict of interest. The chairman is hand-picked by Lt. Governor candidate Scott Bedke, and the committee members are all beholden to the power Bedke wields as Speaker. Today's decision makes a mockery of Idaho's ethical standards and demonstrates that we are over the target in exposing the rampant corruption of Bedke and his allies. And removing me from the committee through which I passed H140, the bill to shut down Speaker Bedke's forced vaccine agenda, does not silence the voice of the people as Bedke hopes, it just brings new focus on this vital issue. Speaker Bedke's decision to run for Lt. Governor has been common knowledge since the beginning of this year, long before he trumped up these charges against me, and now he is using his office and tens-of-thousands of taxpayer dollars for his own campaign purposes. But that's business as usual for Bedke, who is taking large donations from multinational corporations with one hand while flaunting state law to appoint his lobbyist friend, John Simpson, to the powerful redistricting commission with the other. This kind of unblushing corruption is why I am running for Lt. Governor. It's time to clean up the swamp Scott Bedke is creating in Boise!"
Her comment about Bedke's appointee to the redistricting commission refers to an earlier appointee who withdrew, after discovering he was ineligible to serve because he'd been registered as a lobbyist for water users within the calendar year. Bedke, who as House speaker is entitled to make one of the six appointments to the bipartisan panel, subsequently appointed former state Rep. Tom Dayley to the citizen commission.
It is unclear what Giddings means by "Speaker Bedke's forced vaccine agenda." Bedke voted in favor of HB 140, Giddings' bill to forbid the state from contracting with any company that "engages in discrimination against unvaccinated persons." The bill passed the House but died without a hearing in the Senate.