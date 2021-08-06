We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Rep. Priscilla Giddings smiles to her supporters as she steps away after reading a statement before the House Ethics Committee in a hearing room at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday.
After the Idaho House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to censure her and strip her of one of her committee assignments, Rep. Priscilla Giddings has doubled down on her contention that she’s done nothing wrong and is using her ethics case as campaign fundraising fodder in her run for Idaho lieutenant governor.
In two widely disseminated fundraising emails this week plus additional appeals on Facebook, Giddings, R-White Bird, blames House Speaker Scott Bedke, who also is running for lieutenant governor next year, for her ethics charges; refers to the hearing as a “mock ethics hearing Bedke has trumped up;” and claims, “Based on the slimmest evidence, Speaker Bedke is lodging vague ‘behavior unbecoming of a state legislator’ charges in an attempt to knock me out of the race against him.”
That’s not how the bipartisan House Ethics Committee saw it, not only upholding an ethics complaint filed against Giddings by two dozen House members from both parties, but in comments from every member of the panel, strongly and specifically condemning Giddings’ actions in publicizing the name, photo and personal information of a young House intern who accused a lawmaker of rape, and then misleading the Ethics Committee about her actions.