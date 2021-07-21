Idaho state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who faces an Aug. 2 House Ethics Committee hearing into two complaints regarding her promoting to thousands of her followers and constituents a website post including the name, photo and personal information of a young woman who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape, is decrying the ethics investigation as "dirty politics" and pointing the finger at House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. Bedke has responded to Giddings' accusations, which came in a fundraising post on her campaign Facebook page, with a statement of his own, calling her comments "inaccurate." Both Giddings and Bedke have announced they're running for lieutenant governor of Idaho in 2022's GOP primary, as has former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d'Alene. The office will be open that year as current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has announced she'll challenge incumbent governor and fellow Republican Brad Little rather than seek re-election.
Here are the full statements from Giddings on Facebook and from Bedke, sent out in an email from his campaign:
Giddings Facebook post
"Sadly, the kind of dirty politics Speaker Scott Bedke is now playing with his weaponized "ethics" hearing is just par for the course.
Bedke has consistently used his position to push sweetheart deals for special interests and big payouts for his buddies. And he's working to keep our taxes high to pay for it all, single-handedly killing my grocery tax repeal for years!
It comes as no surprise that Speaker Bedke, who recently announced he is running for Lt. Governor, is trying to use his position and perhaps tens of thousands of your hard-earned tax dollars in a blatant attempt to defeat me, his primary opponent.
As a decorated Air Force officer and a recognized women's advocate, I take a backseat to no one in standing up for the rights of victims. I will not be silenced. I will not sit down and shut up. I will not stop fighting for the people of Idaho.
Stand with me, and with thousands upon thousands of Idahoans who are already fighting back.
Donate now to help me defeat this dirty attack, and to take my message of freedom statewide!"
Scott Bedke Responds to Inaccurate Comments
"BOISE, Idaho – Speaker of the House and candidate for Idaho’s Lt. Governor Scott Bedke is responding to some false claims made by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who is currently facing an Ethics investigation.
“The timeline of events simply doesn’t match Rep. Gidding’s assertion that there is some type of political smear campaign targeting her based upon the Ethics investigation,” said Speaker Bedke. “Her attempt to excuse Rep. von Ehlinger’s conduct through her admitted publication of his alleged victim’s information is worthy of investigation by the Ethics Committee. This is why I signed on with 24 other House members to make that request on May 3rd, 2021. Rep. Giddings did not declare her intention to seek a statewide office until May 21st, 2021. Rep. Giddings is now attempting to deflect and use the investigation as a fundraising tactic.
I believe all elected officials should be held to a higher ethical standard -- that was the intent of adding my name to the letter. I am looking forward to the fair and impartial deliberations of the Ethics committee on this issue.”