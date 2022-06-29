On a crisp, late fall day last year, less than 200 feet made all the difference on Idaho Highway 55, write BoiseDev reporters Margaret Carmel and Autum Robertson. Just after 2 p.m. on November 18, 2021, a traffic safety vehicle guided a line of cars through the tight construction zone in the canyon alongside the picturesque Payette River. A rumbling sound rocked the air.
High above the road, tons of material crashed down from the blasted cliff face and spilled across the highway. The slide came a mere 150 feet from crushing the TrafficCorp pilot car and any others following behind on their way through the Central Idaho artery. It took weeks for the road to reopen to traffic.
This was the second of three major landslides that closed the corridor over the course of less than a year from March of 2021 through January, disrupting traffic between the Boise area and Valley County for days at a time. The slides all occurred within the construction zone for ITD’s ambitious multi-year project to flatten the curves of the winding, crash-prone highway snaking through the canyon.
Over the last six months, BoiseDev reviewed thousands of pages of public records, inspection documents, and emails from ITD officials, consultants, and engineers responsible for the design and construction of ITD’s work to blast the canyon walls and widen the road over the course of September 2020 through late fall of this year.
The records revealed years of warning signs of unstable slopes, raised questions about the rigor of geotechnical analysis prior to construction, and pointed to a price tag of between $15 and $20 million more than the $25.7 million original bid, an increase in the range of about 60 to 75 percent.