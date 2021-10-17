Hundreds of Idahoans took the time to send emails to the Ada County Board of Commissioners this summer, vehemently in support or against two far-right nominees, Doug Traubel and Ryan Cole, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Traubel, a candidate for Ada County Sheriff, and Cole, a nominee for Central District Board of Health, each inspired campaigns for and against them as part of their controversial nominations. Groups leaning left, including Democrats, and right, including Republicans, each walked away with one win — Traubel was not chosen and Cole was.
Despite all the op-eds, campaigns, and plenty of social media posts, neither political party made significant headway against the other. But the polarizing political battles that have become common in recent years seem likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
And that could have a negative effect on Treasure Valley society.
“I think the ways that people are demonstrating their unhappiness with policy issues is increasingly less civil and edging on violence, when you’re demonstrating outside of elected officials’ homes with torches and signs and banging on the door,” said Stephanie Witt, professor in the School of Public Service at Boise State University. “I don’t know how many degrees away from somebody getting hurt that is. It’s concerning to me.”
Political extremism is fueled by feelings of distress. It increases political instability and the likelihood of conflict between groups of society, according to a 2019 article in the journal Current Directions in Psychological Science.
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.