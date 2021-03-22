Boise's average gas price has hit $3.10 a gallon, AAA of Idaho reported today, well above the national average of $2.88. Franklin, in southeastern Idaho, had an even higher average of $3.19 a gallon; Twin Falls came in at $3.04. AAA said the state average now is $2.99 per gallon, 50 cents higher than a month ago and 52 cents above last year's average at this time.
"Idaho's average price jumped another ten cents this week, but our region is also one of the last to react to national trends, so we're hopeful that steady prices elsewhere are a sign that things could calm down here in the coming weeks," said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho spokesman. "A lot of that will depend on how aggressively fuel demand returns with the start of road trip season."
Meanwhile, Gov. Brad Little has signed SB 1041 into law, forbidding the Idaho Attorney General from conducting the kind of price-gouging investigation that led to a $1.5 million settlement of price-gouging allegations in November with Idaho's three largest gas retailers. Idaho's price-gouging law applies only during declared emergencies; it forbids overcharging during an emergency for food, fuel, drinking water or drugs.
The settlement came after gas prices went down, but wholesale prices dropped precipitously, meaning profit margins soared.
Under the new law, which has an emergency clause and took effect immediately when Gov. Brad Little signed it on Wednesday, profit margins couldn't be considered in defining "exorbitant or excessive" prices for the purposes of price-gouging investigations, only price increases to the consumer. The bill was proposed by the Idaho Petroleum Marketers Association and sponsored by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon.