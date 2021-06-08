Mike and Tammy Johnston of Dayton, Minnesota, a suburb near Minneapolis, have spent much of their cross-country road trip searching the internet for the lowest gas prices, which have steadily increased along the way, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. “All of the sudden we’re now buried in our phones,” said Mike Johnston while filling up a 75-gallon recreational vehicle gas tank. “It hasn’t been, ‘Let’s just pull over and get gas.’ We’ve been searching.”
On Friday, the retired couple stopped at Flying J Travel Center in east Boise, a 2-mile detour, where gas was cheapest with their loyalty discount. It was $3.29 for regular fuel and $3.69 for diesel. That’s up from the $2.39 the Johnstons paid in Minneapolis at the start of their 5,000-mile journey.
And it’s a far cry from Idaho’s $1.80 statewide average in May 2020, a low point during the coronavirus pandemic. As vaccines roll out, and travel restrictions in other states ease, more Americans and Idahoans are on the road. At the same time, crude oil prices — which affect about half the price of the fuel that ends up in a car tank — are rising, local experts say.
“The combination of those two things is putting upward pressure on gas prices,” said Matthew Conde, public and government affairs director for AAA Idaho. “What you’re really seeing is the floodgates breaking open. All those folks who couldn’t do anything last year suddenly have a lot of options, and they’re definitely getting out there. It’s just like the lemonade stand on a hot day — all of the sudden, that lemonade looks pretty good.”
On Thursday, the average price of fuel in Idaho was $3.27. That’s up 2 cents from a week ago and 13 cents from a month ago. In June of last year, the average cost per gallon was $2.23. As is typical, Idaho’s fuel costs are higher than the national average, currently $3.04. A lack of local refineries means Idaho must import its fuel, increasing the cost.
