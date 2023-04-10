Boiseans often talk of needing to slow down on Chinden Boulevard to avoid what they consider the enthusiastic Garden City Police enforcement of the speed limit, Idaho Press Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen told the Idaho Press he’s not aware of his department issuing any tickets for going a mere 5 mph above the speed limit. However, the Garden City Police Department did make $67,643 from speeding tickets in 2021, more than more-populous neighbors Meridian ($64,929) and Eagle ($6,276), according to Idaho Supreme Court data.


