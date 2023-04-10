Boiseans often talk of needing to slow down on Chinden Boulevard to avoid what they consider the enthusiastic Garden City Police enforcement of the speed limit, Idaho Press Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen told the Idaho Press he’s not aware of his department issuing any tickets for going a mere 5 mph above the speed limit. However, the Garden City Police Department did make $67,643 from speeding tickets in 2021, more than more-populous neighbors Meridian ($64,929) and Eagle ($6,276), according to Idaho Supreme Court data.
“We don’t enforce traffic laws for revenue,” Allen said. “It’s just like every other police department out there. It’s our primary goal to lower the number of accidents which causes injuries to the citizens in and around Garden City.”
Garden City traffic accident stats
The highest number of accidents in Garden City is around Chinden Boulevard and Glenwood Street, Allen said. Many accidents are related to factors like following too closely and inattentiveness.
In 2021, Garden City police responded to 248 traffic collisions, a 21% increase from 2020, according to the police department’s annual report.
The report attributed the increase to people returning to work after the COVID-19 pandemic made working from home more common, as well as a population increase in the Treasure Valley.