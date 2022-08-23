Idaho state Rep. John Gannon says the tax rebate proposal released by Gov. Brad Little today for consideration during a special session of the Legislature next week "needs work," because large families, who he says are "being blasted by inflation," wouldn't get any more than couples with no kids. Gannon, D-Boise, called for changes to give bigger boosts to families. Here is his full statement:
“Adopting Reclaim’s initiative boost for education deserves praise. The rebate however, needs work and more money to include Idaho’s families who are left out. The rebate is not family friendly. How in the world can an 'inflation' rebate not include families? If the true purpose of this bill is to give inflation relief, then let’s include a group that is being blasted by inflation.
“The rebate provides a blanket $600 rebate to joint household filers, but doesn’t increase if those filers have children or elderly dependents at home. Thus, those without children benefit much more. Similarly, a $300 rebate to a single person doesn’t increase if the single parent has two children at home. That means that again, those who are single without children do much better.
“Families spend much more on groceries and children's necessities such as diapers, school supplies, clothes, utilities, and the many other household expenses which are hammered by inflation. Net gas Idaho prices are near the highest in the nation (remember California has $1.18 in gas taxes while Idaho has 51 cents) and teenagers drive cars. Families require more home and rent space and these costs are out of sight in many areas of our state.
The fact is that $600 is 6% of $100,000, so this minimum $600 payment will apply to two person households that have a net taxable income of roughly $100,000 or a little less. Likewise, the minimum payment will roughly apply to all single taxpayers who have an income of $50,000 or less.
“The tax rebate needs to recognize and include those who are left out – families. They deserve inflation relief too.”