John Gannon speaking serious by Brian 8-2-21

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, speaks during a legislative hearing in this file photo from Aug. 2, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho state Rep. John Gannon says the tax rebate proposal released by Gov. Brad Little today for consideration during a special session of the Legislature next week "needs work," because large families, who he says are "being blasted by inflation," wouldn't get any more than couples with no kids. Gannon, D-Boise, called for changes to give bigger boosts to families. Here is his full statement:

“Adopting Reclaim’s initiative boost for education deserves praise. The rebate however, needs work and more money to include Idaho’s families who are left out. The rebate is not family friendly. How in the world can an 'inflation' rebate not include families? If the true purpose of this bill is to give inflation relief, then let’s include a group that is being blasted by inflation.

